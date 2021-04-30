Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($7.74) Per Share

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.74) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.77).

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $98.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

