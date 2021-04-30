Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 9,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

