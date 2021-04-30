San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 235 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $96.26 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.