San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires Shares of 140 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Okta by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $273.62 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of -141.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.