San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in FMC were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,187 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in FMC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FMC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in FMC by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 835,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,032,000 after purchasing an additional 169,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

