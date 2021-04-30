San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 100 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Moderna by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Moderna by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $29,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Moderna stock opened at $175.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,717,966 shares of company stock worth $835,030,230. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

