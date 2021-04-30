San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 75 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Public Storage by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Public Storage by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Public Storage by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $279.48 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $279.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.57 and its 200-day moving average is $235.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

