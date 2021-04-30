San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOSE. B. Riley upped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

