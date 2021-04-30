San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $66,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,513,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,854,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

