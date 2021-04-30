Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €779.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €779.00 ($916.47) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €656.50 ($772.35).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €656.60 ($772.47) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €607.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €576.27. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

