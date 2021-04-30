Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $5,200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares during the period.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

