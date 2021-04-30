Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $511.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

SARTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $511.00.

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $502.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $268.00 and a 1 year high of $550.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 179.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

