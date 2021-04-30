SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Down 0.6%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.95. 1,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit