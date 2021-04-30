Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 5,343 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,324,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 16,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,501. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

