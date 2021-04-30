Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Invests $256,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $811,698,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.96.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,291. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.32 and its 200-day moving average is $237.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

