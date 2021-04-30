Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Intel by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $216,000. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $836,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 143,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 8,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.34. 369,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,427,785. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

