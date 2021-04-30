Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,212. The stock has a market cap of $376.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $402.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.81 and a 200-day moving average of $347.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

