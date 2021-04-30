Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Matthews International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Matthews International by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 466,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,577,000 after buying an additional 308,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Matthews International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MATW traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,585. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

