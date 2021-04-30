Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.83 ($155.10).

Shares of SU opened at €134.38 ($158.09) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €131.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €122.05.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

