Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

