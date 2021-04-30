Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Schroders from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Schroders stock remained flat at $$49.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. Schroders has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $51.20.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

