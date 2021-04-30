Schroders’ (SHNWF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of Schroders stock remained flat at $$49.00 during trading on Friday. 53 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $51.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.