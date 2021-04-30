Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after buying an additional 1,069,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after buying an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

