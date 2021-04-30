Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

SCHM opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $79.58.

