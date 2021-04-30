Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Raised by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after buying an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after buying an additional 511,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

