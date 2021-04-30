Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Cut by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

