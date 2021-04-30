Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 146555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82).

Specifically, insider Tim Wright bought 14,000 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,680 ($11,340.48).

Get Science in Sport alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.52 million and a P/E ratio of -51.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.98.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.