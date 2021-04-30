Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Scor stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

