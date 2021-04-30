Scotiabank Boosts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$51.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. First National Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

TSE:FN opened at C$50.90 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a one year low of C$26.11 and a one year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.13.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.61 per share, with a total value of C$300,069.53. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$366,414,985.72.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

