Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,677. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

