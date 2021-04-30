Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.75.

STX traded down $4.01 on Thursday, hitting $92.82. 252,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

