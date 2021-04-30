Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.74. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

