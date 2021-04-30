Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.13. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

