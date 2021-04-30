Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,320 Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 2,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

