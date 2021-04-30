Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $114.88. 6,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

