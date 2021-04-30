Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,720 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 827,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $350.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.