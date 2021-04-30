Seelaus Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.28. 10,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,983. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of -281.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

