Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes $917,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. 56,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,995. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.