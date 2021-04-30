Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issues Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $76.74. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,845. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

