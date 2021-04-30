Selway Asset Management Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

