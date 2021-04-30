Selway Asset Management Purchases 500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

