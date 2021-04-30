Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.69 billion-$3.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.50 EPS.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

