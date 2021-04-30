Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
LON:SENX opened at GBX 3.01 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. Serinus Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
