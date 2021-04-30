ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

NYSE:NOW traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $513.20. The company had a trading volume of 58,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.41. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $327.49 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total transaction of $181,275.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,509,855 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

