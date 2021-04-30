ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee Sells 3,000 Shares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $66.39.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

