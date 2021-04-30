SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €6.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been given a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of SGL stock opened at €6.27 ($7.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.01. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of €2.43 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of €7.52 ($8.85).

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

