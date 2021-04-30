Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $19,029,002.32 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

