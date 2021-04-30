Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DWF Group (LON:DWF)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of DWF opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.38. DWF Group has a 52-week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The firm has a market cap of £282.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21.
DWF Group Company Profile
