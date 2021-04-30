Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DWF Group (LON:DWF)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of DWF opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.38. DWF Group has a 52-week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The firm has a market cap of £282.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

