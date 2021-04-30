Short Interest in AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Expands By 67.2%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AVP stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. AVP has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

About AVP

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AVP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit