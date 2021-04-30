Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Expands By 205.8%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 205.8% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MVF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 65,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,707. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

